Tarrant County Reports 291 COVID-19 Cases Friday, 3 More Deaths

Tarrant County Public Health is reporting 291 new COVID-19 cases Friday along with the deaths of three more people.

The latest deaths include a man in his 80s from Grand Prairie, a man in his 80s from Grapevine and a man in his 40s from Mansfield. All had underlying health conditions.

Of the 291 cases reported Friday, data from the county health department indicates 272 are confirmed and 19 are probable.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases this week at the request of the state health department. To date, the county has reported 30,922 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,668 probable cases for a total of 32,922.

The drop in cases has also dropped the county's 7-day average for the second straight day to 597 cases; the 14-day average dropped to 573 cases.

The county is also reporting more than 850 new estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 20,329. There are currently an estimated 11,847 active cases in the county.

Of the county's cases, 68% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 39%.

With the recent changes to their reporting system, Tarrant County Public Health said changes have also been made to their online dashboard, most notably to the Case Counts tab and Cases by Location tab. The Case Counts tab now includes cases reported by week, including both probable and confirmed, while the Cases by Location tab includes a map showing the 30-day average infection rate by ZIP code.