Tarrant County Reports 2 More COVID-19-Related Deaths; Total Rises to 132

Officials in Tarrant Country reported Wednesday two more coronavirus-related deaths and 68 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

One of the people who died was an Arlington man in his 40s and the other was a Fort Worth man in his 70s. One of them had underlying conditions, but Tarrant County Public Health did not specify which one.

The two deaths raise the number of people in Tarrant County who have died after testing positive for COVID-19 to 132, while the 68 additional cases bring the countywide total to 4,711.

Tarrant County Public Health reported 130 new recoveries from the virus Wednesday. More than 1,700 people have recovered in the county.

The new cases were in Arlington, Bedford, Crowley, Euless, Fort Worth, Haltom City, Hurst, Keller, Kennedale, North Richland Hills, Watauga and unincorporated parts of Tarrant County.

Tracking COVID-19 Cases in North Texas Counties

NBC 5 is tracking the number of COVID-19 related cases, recoveries and deaths in North Texas counties. Choose a county and click on a city or town to see how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting your area.