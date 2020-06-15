Tarrant County Reports 164 New COVID-19 Cases Monday

After reporting an average of 169 new cases per day last week, Tarrant County is reporting 164 new COVID-19 cases Monday with zero new deaths.

The latest cases bring the total number of infections in the county to just under 7,498 with 197 total deaths. The county is also reporting another 12 recoveries, bringing that total to 3,170. There are now just under 4,000 estimated active cases in the county.

Last week Tarrant County Public Health said the high number of cases being reported were due in part to a backlog. The country reported an average of 169 cases per day last week, though reports varied widely with cases climbing as high as 296 one day and dropping to 64 on another.

Monday's 164 new cases are just slightly below the average for last week.

Of the county's cases, 67% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 38%.

As of Monday, the county reports: 1,758 available hospital beds, 167 fewer than on Friday; 398 available ventilators, 27 fewer than on Friday; and that of the 3,979 active cases, 204 of those people are hospitalized.

On Friday, county health director Vinny Taneja said Tarrant County is well under the hospital bed capacity limit that Gov. Greg Abbott has recommended across the state.