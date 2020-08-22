Tarrant County Adds 149 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19, 22 Newly Reported Deaths

Tarrant County Public Health is reporting 149 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 Saturday with 22 newly reported deaths, including seven from July.

The deaths include a Fort Worth man who was older than 100; six people in their 90s, including a Mansfield woman, Arlington woman, Grapevine woman, Fort Worth woman, Mansfield man and White Settlement woman; seven people in their 80s, two Fort Worth women and one man, a Benbrook man, a Forest Hills man, a Mansfield man and a Haltom City man; three women in their 70s from Bedford, Fort Worth and Arlington; three people in their 60s, an Arlington woman, Fort Worth man and a Benbrook woman; and an Arlington man in his 50s.

All had underlying health conditions.

Of the 228 additional cases reported Saturday, data from the county health department indicates 149 cases are confirmed and 13 are probable.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases earlier this month at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported.

To date, the county has reported 37,556 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,934 probable cases for a total of 39,556 cases.

Tarrant County also has a total of 505 deaths attributable to the coronavirus and 32,487 recoveries.

The county's seven-day average of cases, including both confirmed and probable, dropped again for the fourth day in a row to an average of 354 cases per day. The 14-day average dropped for the sixth straight day to 441 cases per day. The averages for both had been trending down last week before a backlog of cases in recent days.

The county is also reporting nearly 200 new estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 32,316. There are currently an estimated 6,529 active cases in the county.

Of the county's cases, 70% of those who have died were over 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 38%.

