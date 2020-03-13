coronavirus

Tarrant County Declares Disaster After Second Presumptive Positive COVID-19 Case

There are now two presumptive positive cases of the new coronavirus in Tarrant County, officials said Friday.

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley announced the second case after declaring a local state of disaster for the county.

His news conference came minutes after Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster for Texas.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson issued a proclamation late Thursday declaring a local state of disaster for the city of 1.3 million people, shortly after a countywide ban on large public gatherings of 500 or more people was announced.

