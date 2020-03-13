3rd Case of Coronavirus Reported in Tarrant County

Health officials in Tarrant County have confirmed a third presumptive positive case of COVID-19.

The case is a contact of a previously identified Collin County case who is a Tarrant County resident. This third case indicates limited local transmission in the DFW area.

"We are tracing people who may have been exposed during interaction with this person. TCPH's operations center is monitoring the situation, and continues to work with the CDC, DSHS and our other community partners," said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott