Tarrant County Reports 501 COVID-19 Cases Sunday

Tarrant County Public Health on Sunday reported 501 additional cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

Data from the county health department indicates that of the 501 additional cases reported Sunday, 396 cases are confirmed while the other 105 are probable.

The county did not report any additional deaths Sunday. There have been a total of 703 deaths in the county related to the coronavirus.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 54,025 confirmed cases of the virus and 5,249 probable cases for a total of 59,274 cases.

The county is also reporting another 13 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 48,688. There are currently an estimated 9,395 active cases in the county.

Of the county's cases, 71% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 37%.

The health department reports 463 COVID-19 patients are currently occupying hospital beds in the county -- about 12% of capacity. A month ago, on Sept. 17 COVID-19 patients occupied about 6% of Tarrant County hospital beds.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.