Tarrant County Adds 418 Cases of the Coronavirus Saturday, 2 Deaths

Tarrant County Public Health on Saturday reported 418 additional cases of COVID-19 along with the deaths of two Fort Worth residents.

Data from the county health department indicates that of the 418 additional cases reported Sunday, 335 cases are confirmed while the other 83 are probable.

The county reported two more deaths Sunday, both Fort Worth residents. No additional details were provided about the cases.

A total of 692 deaths related to the coronavirus have been reported in Tarrant County.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 50,250 confirmed cases of the virus and 4,320 probable cases for a total of 54,570 cases.

The county is also reporting another 298 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 46,449.

Of the county's cases, 71% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 37%.