Tarrant County Adds 305 COVID-19 Cases, 14-Day Average Eclipses 600 for 1st Time

Health officials in Tarrant County on Monday reported 305 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the county's 14-day average above 600 for the first time during the pandemic.

The county's 14-day average for new cases stands at 602, up from 473 one month ago. The seven-day average is 687 -- also a record high for Tarrant County.

Monday, Carroll ISD in Southlake reported two positive COVID-19 tests among staff members at its campuses.

The county began to report both probable and confirmed cases last week at the request of the state health department. To date, the county has reported 32,469 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 1,696 probable cases for a total of 34,165 cases.

Of the new cases reported Monday, data from the county health department indicates 292 are confirmed and 13 are probable.

Tarrant County added 709 recoveries from the virus Monday, raising the total to 22,792.

Of the county's cases, 68% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 39%.

Tarrant County Public Health has reported 422 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began in March.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.