Tarrant County Adds 204 New Cases of COVID-19, 5 Coronavirus-Related Deaths

Health officials in Tarrant County on Tuesday reported 204 new cases of COVID-19 and five more coronavirus-related deaths.

The five deaths reported Tuesday included a Fort Worth man in his 60s, a Fort Worth man in his 70s, two Fort Worth women in their 80s, and an Arlington man in his 80s. All five people had underlying health conditions, according to Tarrant County Public Health.

Tarrant County Public Health has reported 427 deaths in people who tested positive for COVID-19 since March.

Tarrant County's seven-day average for new cases fell to 601, the lowest it's been in a week, while the 14-day average dropped to 575 -- a four-day low.

The county began to report both probable and confirmed cases last week at the request of the state health department. To date, the county has reported 32,666 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 1,703 probable cases for a total of 34,369 cases.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.

Of the new cases reported Monday, data from the county health department indicates 197 are confirmed and seven are probable.

Tarrant County added 823 recoveries from the virus Monday, raising the total to 23,615.

Of the county's cases, 68% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 39%.