Tarrant County Adds 1,305 Cases of COVID-19, 5 Deaths

Tarrant County has reported 97,294 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, 843 deaths and 68,950 recoveries

‌Tarrant‌ ‌County‌ ‌Public‌ ‌Health‌ ‌on‌ ‌Sunday‌ ‌reported 1,305 ‌additional‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌COVID-19‌ ‌with‌ ‌five deaths — data reported through Wednesday because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Case data from Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be updated on Monday, the health department said.

The‌ ‌county‌ ‌reported‌ ‌five ‌more‌ ‌deaths‌ ‌Sunday,‌ ‌including‌ ‌a Fort Worth man in his 90s, an Arlington woman in her 80s, a Fort Worth man in his 70s, an Arlington man in his 70s and a man in his 60s from an unknown address.

All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 843 deaths related to the virus.

Data‌ ‌from‌ ‌the‌ ‌county‌ ‌health‌ ‌department‌ ‌indicates‌ ‌that‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌‌additional‌ ‌cases‌ ‌reported‌ ‌Sunday,‌ ‌1,042 ‌cases‌ ‌are‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌while‌ ‌the‌ ‌other‌ ‌263 ‌are‌ ‌probable.‌ ‌

‌To‌ ‌date,‌ ‌the‌ ‌county‌ ‌has‌ ‌reported‌ ‌86,052 ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌virus‌ ‌and‌ ‌11,242 ‌probable‌ ‌cases‌ ‌for‌ ‌a‌ ‌total‌ ‌of‌ ‌97,294 ‌cases.‌ 

The‌ ‌county‌ ‌began‌ ‌reporting‌ ‌both‌ ‌probable‌ ‌and‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases‌ ‌in‌ ‌August‌ ‌at‌ ‌the‌ ‌request‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌state‌ ‌health‌ ‌department.‌ ‌Probable‌ ‌cases,‌ ‌the‌ ‌county‌ ‌said,‌ ‌account‌ ‌for‌ ‌a‌ ‌variety‌ ‌of‌ ‌real-world‌ ‌situations‌ ‌and‌ ‌could‌ ‌highlight‌ ‌cases‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌community‌ ‌that‌ ‌may‌ ‌otherwise‌ ‌go‌ ‌unreported.‌

‌The‌ ‌county‌ ‌is‌ ‌also‌ ‌reporting‌ ‌another‌ ‌1,355 ‌estimated‌ ‌recoveries,‌ ‌bringing‌ ‌the‌ ‌‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌survivors‌ ‌to‌ ‌68,950.‌ ‌ ‌

Of‌ ‌the‌ ‌county's‌ ‌cases,‌ ‌71%‌ ‌of‌ ‌those‌ ‌who‌ ‌have‌ ‌died‌ ‌were‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌age‌ ‌of‌ ‌65.‌ ‌Those‌ ‌aged‌ ‌25‌ ‌to‌ ‌44‌ ‌make‌ ‌up‌ ‌the‌ ‌largest‌ ‌percentage‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌with‌ ‌COVID-19‌ ‌at‌ ‌37%.‌ ‌

The‌ ‌health‌ ‌department‌ ‌reports‌ ‌812 ‌COVID-19‌ ‌patients‌ ‌are‌ ‌currently‌ ‌occupying‌ ‌hospital‌ ‌beds‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌county‌ ‌--‌ ‌about‌ ‌16%‌ ‌of‌ ‌capacity.‌ ‌A‌ ‌month‌ ‌ago,‌ ‌on‌ ‌Oct.‌ ‌28‌ ‌COVID-19‌ ‌patients‌ ‌occupied‌ ‌about‌ ‌10%‌ ‌of‌ ‌Tarrant‌ ‌County‌ ‌hospital‌ ‌beds.‌ ‌

