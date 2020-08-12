Tarrant County 7-Day Average of New COVID-19 Cases Drops to Lowest Point Since July 5

Officials in Tarrant County on Wednesday reported 405 new cases of COVID-19 and seven more coronavirus-related deaths.

Of the seven reported deaths, there were four Fort Worth residents, one Arlington resident, one Azle resident and one Mansfield resident, according to Tarrant County Public Health. The additional fatalities raise Tarrant County COVID-19 death toll to 434.

Tarrant County's seven-day average for new cases dropped dramatically to 420 cases per day -- the lowest its been since July 5 -- while the 14-day average fell to 545, up from 478 one month ago.

The county began to report both probable and confirmed cases last week at the request of the state health department. To date, the county has reported 33,070 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 1,704 probable cases for a total of 34,774 cases.

Of the 405 new cases reported Wednesday, data from the county health department indicates 404 are confirmed and one is probable.

Tarrant County added 655 recoveries from the virus Wednesday, raising the total to 24,270.

Of the county's cases, 68% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 39%.