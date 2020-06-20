TABC Suspends Alcohol Permit for Dallas Bar After COVID-19 Protocol Inspection

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission suspended the permits of three bars, including one in Dallas, after checks to see if the establishments were following protocols to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The suspensions occurred on the first night of Operation Safe Open, in which TABC inspected more than 200 places.

The TABC inspected more than 200 places on the first night of Operation Safe Open and issued emergency orders for a 30-day alcohol permit suspension at Marty's Live in the 4200 block of Maple Avenue in Dallas, as well as Werk Bar in El Paso and Elevate Night Club in McAllen.

"Protecting the health and safety of Texans during this pandemic is our top priority," TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said in a written statement. "We warned businesses TABC will have no tolerance for breaking the rules, and now, some bars are paying the price. I hope other establishments will learn from these suspensions."

Of the more than 3,000 locations inspected statewide over the last month, the TABC has said that most are following the rules.

The agency is enforcing requirements including indoor customer capacity limits of 50% for bars and 75% for restaurants, as well as at least 6 feet of distance between groups of customers.

The first infraction will result in a 30-day license suspension and the second carries an up to 60-day suspension, according to the TABC.

