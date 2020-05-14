SPCA of Texas Receives $15,000 Grant to Support COVID-19 Response

The SPCA of Texas has received a $15,000 grant from PetSmart Charities to support the organization's response to the COVID-19 pandemic in North Texas.

According to the SPCA, the grant allows the organization to continue supporting pets in communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SPCA said the funds will be used for supplies, equipment, staffing, food, sheltering, transport, operations, administration and necessary medical treatment.

"The COVID-19 outbreak has been particularly difficult for citizens in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, especially members of underserved communities, who were already struggling before this crisis hit. Pets are such a comfort to their families, especially during times of isolation and fear, and for many they are also family members. The grant we received from PetSmart Charities is enabling us to keep people and their pets together during this crisis, providing pet owners with the critical resources they need to care for their pets," Karen Froehlich, President/CEO for the SPCA of Texas, said.

In 2020, the SPCA of Texas has helped 713 families with the needs of their pets, including providing medical care, pet food and supplies, and financial support.

"As an organization dedicated to supporting pets and the people who love them, PetSmart Charities remains committed to the health and welfare of pets during this unprecedented time, and our hearts go out to those impacted by COVID-19," Jenny Aho, regional relationship manager at the national charity, said. "It's our hope this funding will enable the SPCA of Texas to continue its work to support pet families in the Dallas-Fort Worth area during the uncertainty of this pandemic."