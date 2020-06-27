‘Several' Rangers Employees Test Positive for the Coronavirus

"Several" Texas Rangers employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the club.

The team said in a written statement initially issued late Friday that the Rangers had received confirmation of the positive tests over the last 48 hours and "immediately began the protocols" in place for positive tests.

According to the Rangers, any employee who had direct contact with the people who tested positive was also sent home and will be tested.

No one will be allowed back into the facility without a negative test, the statement said.

A Rangers spokesman did not say how many employees had tested positive.

“The health and safety of our employees are a top priority, and the Rangers will continue to diligently enforce the pandemic protocols that are in place for front office employees at Globe Life Field," the statement said.

Those protocols include temperature checks upon entering, mandatory face coverings and regular sanitation and cleaning of the facilities, according to the Rangers.

While baseball is on hiatus, Globe Life Field has played host to numerous graduation ceremonies and has been offering public tours of the new facility since June 1.

