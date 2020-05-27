Service Delivery Robots Helping People Social Distance in Frisco

It’s become clear the pandemic is not a quick fix.

That’s why businesses are looking at longer-term ways to limit contact between people to prevent the further spread of the virus. This is where contactless technology comes into play.

If you’re out and about in Frisco lately, you’ve probably seen something a little odd-looking making the rounds.

“There’s like three or four of them running around our neighborhood and I was like, what in the world!” said Frisco resident Lisa Hampshire.

She ordered groceries through a service robot, one of about 20 that started making contactless deliveries on Friday. The robots are delivering food and groceries from shopping plazas near Teel Parkway to homes within a one-mile radius.

“It’s just an easy convenient safe way to get something delivered,” Hampshire said.

The robots are helping people practice those social distancing guidelines but experts also said it could also be paving the way for how we could do business even after this is all over.

The service robots are the pride and joy of California-based Starship Technologies. The company normally has a contract to make food deliveries on UT Dallas’ campus and has been operating on campus for the last several months.

But since campus closed down due to the pandemic, they've accelerated a plan they already had to expand to Frisco.

“It’s sort of gave us the opportunity to expand or accelerate what was kind of already our long-term plan, which is to take this delivery service to local neighborhoods,” said Rob Buehler, director of sales for Starship Technologies.

This tech is nothing new. Many companies have utilized artificial intelligence in various ways over the years. These particular service robots with Starship have been working on university campuses and cities across the country and world since 2014.

The company typically operates food and grocery delivery on university campuses before expanding into neighboring cities. The inside cabin of the robot is insulated and there are slots to secure products and keep beverages upright.

Orders are placed on the Starship Deliveries app on a smartphone and all of the payment and processing is handled electronically.

“We’ve done over 100,000 deliveries with the robots, we’ve traveled over 500,000 miles, and crossed 5 million streets. So in a lot of ways, the future is here,” said Buehler.

UT Dallas mechanical engineering professor Yonas Tadesse said the pandemic has called attention to the need for this type of contactless technology.

“We wrote many papers explaining that they will emerge in society,” he said. “We are replicating ourselves in these machines.”

For now, businesses like Hurts Donut Company are taking advantage of this safer alternative to help customers follow social distancing guidelines.

“We know from the minute the donuts leave to when they arrive it’s a touchless environment,” said owner Keith Selby.

The robots work from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Starship said it plans to expand across more parts of Frisco in the next few weeks.

The company said it also hopes to expand to other parts of DFW in the coming months and years.

