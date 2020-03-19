Saints Coach Sean Payton Tests Positive for Coronavirus: Report

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton has told ESPN that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.



The report makes no mention if Payton, 56, is suffering from any symptoms. Payton told ESPN that he came forward with the diagnosis to encourage people to “heed the warnings of government officials, stay inside, and behave responsibly.”

"This is not just about social distancing," Payton told ESPN. "It's shutting down here for a week to two weeks. If people understand the curve, and understand the bump, we can easily work together as a country to reduce it. Take a minute to understand what the experts are saying. It's not complicated to do what they're asking of us. Just that type of small investment by every one of us will have a dramatic impact.

"I was fortunate to be in the minority, without the serious side effects that some have. I'm lucky. Younger people feel like they can handle this, but they can be a carrier to someone who can't handle it. So we all need to do our part. It's important for every one of us to do our part."