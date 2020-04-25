Rockwall County Reports 1st Coronavirus-Related Death

A resident of a long-term care facility in Rockwall is the first person in Rockwall County to die from COVID-19, officials say.

The person was a resident of Broadmoor Medical Lodge, where positive cases have risen in the last week.

Officials reported two cases at the facility Tuesday, four more on Thursday and added a seventh case on Saturday. One of the cases is in a staff member, while the other six are in residents of the facility.

No further information was released about the person who died.

Through Friday, Rockwall County had reported 65 cases of COVID-19.

Tracking COVID-19 Cases in North Texas Counties

NBC 5 is tracking the number of COVID-19 related cases, recoveries and deaths in North Texas counties. Choose a county and click on a city or town to see how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting your area.