coronavirus

Rockwall County Reports 1st Coronavirus-Related Death

There are 65 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rockwall County

By Chris Blake

coronavirus image
NBC 5

A resident of a long-term care facility in Rockwall is the first person in Rockwall County to die from COVID-19, officials say.

The person was a resident of Broadmoor Medical Lodge, where positive cases have risen in the last week.

Officials reported two cases at the facility Tuesday, four more on Thursday and added a seventh case on Saturday. One of the cases is in a staff member, while the other six are in residents of the facility.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Midlothian 18 mins ago

Midlothian Nurse Deploys to New York City to Help Fight COVID-19

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Collin County Reports 15 New Cases of COVID-19; Total at 654

No further information was released about the person who died.

Through Friday, Rockwall County had reported 65 cases of COVID-19.

Tracking COVID-19 Cases in North Texas Counties

NBC 5 is tracking the number of COVID-19 related cases, recoveries and deaths in North Texas counties. Choose a county and click on a city or town to see how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting your area.

Cases are cumulative by day and are subject to change, dependent on each county health department's reporting schedule and methodology. Data may be reported county-wide, by city or town, or not at all. Cases, recoveries and death counts in 'unspecified' categories are used as placeholders and reassigned by their respective counties at a later date.

Data: County Health Departments, NBC 5 Staff
Nina Lin/NBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusRockwall County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us