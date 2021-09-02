Richardson ISD Closes Elementary School Due to Rising COVID-19 Cases

A Richardson ISD elementary school will go all virtual after an increase in COVID-19 cases on campus.

Brentfield Elementary School currently has 24 active COVID-19 cases among staff and students and 36 active cases since school started on August 17.

District officials said they have "established that the virus has been transmitted between students during school activities in multiple grade levels, and positive cases and quarantines continue to increase."

A letter sent home to parents states that almost a quarter of all students were absent on Wednesday, September 1.

After consultation with Dallas County Health and Human Services, the district decided to transition the school to the all virtual format starting on Friday, September 3.

The school will remain closed for 10 calendar days, allowing students and staff to return to the building on Monday, September 13.

The district lined out what the next steps are for students and parents:

Thursday, September 2: Students take home iPads.

Friday, September 3: No student instruction. Brentfield staff will prepare for virtual instruction that will begin on Tuesday, September 7, and individual teachers will communicate class-specific instructions and virtual information to students and parents.

Tuesday, September 7 through Friday, September 10: Virtual instruction of Brentfield students by their regular teachers. Instructional expectations will be adjusted as needed for students in observance of Rosh Hashanah.

Monday, September 13: In-person classes resume. Please bring iPads and materials back to school.

Parents who may need a hotspot or meal support during the shift to virtual should contact the school. During this closure, DCHHS recommends that students do not congregate or socialize in groups in order to limit the chance of further spread.