Retired Carrollton Police Sergeant Dies of COVID-19

A beloved retired Carrollton Police Department sergeant died Tuesday of COVID-19, the department announced.

Allen Hollis, a 38-year-old married father of two, retired in January after almost 15 years with the department.

Hollis graduated from L.D. Bell High School in 2001 and the University of Texas at Arlington in 2005. He became a Carrollton Police Officer in February 2006 and served on the motor unit, as a patrol supervisor, and as a training sergeant, before his retirement, the department said.

In a post on social media, the department described Hollis as someone who was loved by everyone.

"He was the kind of guy who would randomly text his friends 'I love you' at 2 p.m. on a Tuesday. (He was joking, except he wasn't.) He was the kind of guy who would pull up to a Mustang meet-up in his squad car and casually pop the hood," the department said. "He was the kind of guy who loved Christmas music year-round and especially loved to torture those of us who didn't approve of it until after Thanksgiving. We lost our friend today."

In addition to his wife, daughter, and son, Hollis is survived by his extended family and friends, the department said.

Funeral arrangements are pending.