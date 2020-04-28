Read Fort Worth Launches DRIVE Campaign to Support FWISD Remote Learning

Read Fort Worth has launched a campaign to ensure every Fort Worth ISD student and family has the support needed to succeed in an online learning environment.

The DRIVE (Devices & Resources to Impact Virtual Education) Learning Anywhere Campaign is an $850,000 campaign that combines the students' technology needs with virtual instruction practices in order to maximize the academic impact of these digital learning tools and remote learning.

Facebook gave $500,000 which, along with funds from FWISD, covered the purchase of 6,000 hotspot devices with annual data plans from AT&T. The Fort Worth community helped to raise the remaining $350,000 to support student and family success in online learning.

“Read Fort Worth is proud to support Fort Worth ISD in providing all students access to virtual learning platforms through home internet, and we know that giving these tools to families is not enough,” Read Fort Worth Executive Director Elizabeth Brands said. “We must support families in how to navigate a virtual learning world.”

School closures across amid the COVID-19 pandemic caused 80,000 Forth Worth ISD students switch to virtual learning platforms, making technological devices and home internet access an essential resource for student. According to a FWISD technology survey, 6,000 students were in need internet access.

AT&T and Facebook contributed both technological expertise and financial support to the campaign.

“Fort Worth is our home, and we are honored to be able to partner with the Fort Worth Independent School District and Read Fort Worth to provide immediate relief to families and students,” Matt Sexton, Community Development Regional Manager at Facebook, said. “We are committed to investing in the long-term vitality of this community and we appreciate the opportunity to help the students of Fort Worth connect in a meaningful way and continue their education from home.”