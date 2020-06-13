Police Ask for Help to Identify Man Who Shoved Employee Over Face Mask

Police in Cedar Hill are asking for the public's help to locate a man captured on surveillance video shoving an employee over a store's face mask policy.

A man entered a business, which had a policy requiring customers to wear a face covering due to the COVID-19 pandemic, at about 9:52 a.m. on June 6, Cedar Hill police said.

Because the man did not have a face mask on, an employee asked him to wait outside where someone would assist him, police said.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=313792989635865

Police said the man refused to go outside and used profanity towards the employees. Then, when an employee asked him to leave, the man pushed the employee to the ground and caused an injury.

Police said witnesses told them the man left the business driving a red sports car.

Anyone with information about the man's identity was asked to contact Cedar Hill police Det. Woodall at 972-291-5181 ext. 2169.