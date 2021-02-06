DallasNews.com

Once Considered a Priority, Most Texas Teachers Likely Won't Get a Vaccine Until Summer

Lt. Gov Dan Patrick is asking that eligible teachers in the current Phase 1B be placed in a subgroup and fast-tracked for vaccination

By Corbett Smith | The Dallas Morning News

Slowly and erratically, coronavirus vaccines are making their way to people across the country, but most Texas educators won’t be receiving them anytime soon.

While nearly half of U.S. states have prioritized educators as part of their vaccine rollout, Texas did not, even though state leaders suggested that teachers be in the current wave of immunizations.

Given current demand in the state and the crush on its vaccine allocations, it’s highly unlikely that all Texas teachers will be in line to get the shots until the school year is finished.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Dallas County 3 mins ago

Despite Fixes at Fair Park Vaccination Hub, Some Turned Away

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Texas Coronavirus Hospitalizations Fall Below 10,000

Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.

Copyright The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comduncanville isd
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us