Once Considered a Priority, Most Texas Teachers Likely Won't Get a Vaccine Until Summer

Slowly and erratically, coronavirus vaccines are making their way to people across the country, but most Texas educators won’t be receiving them anytime soon.

While nearly half of U.S. states have prioritized educators as part of their vaccine rollout, Texas did not, even though state leaders suggested that teachers be in the current wave of immunizations.

Given current demand in the state and the crush on its vaccine allocations, it’s highly unlikely that all Texas teachers will be in line to get the shots until the school year is finished.

Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.