North Texas School Districts Reevaluate, Change Food Distribution During Closure

Several North Texas school districts are re-evaluating and changing their food distribution schedules as schools move into another week of closures nationwide.

DALLAS ISD

Following recommendations from Dallas County in order to protect the health and safety of our families and staff, beginning on Thursday, April 2, Dallas ISD will only distribute grab-and-go meals on Thursdays, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Students will be provided with enough meals to get them through the following week.



To view a list of the meal service locations, visit HERE.

FORT WORTH ISD

No plans on cutting back. The only change is that all 18 sites now serve from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. with no more staggered times.

Due to construction, effective Monday, April 6, the feeding site at Southwest High School will move to Woodway Elementary School.

Starting Monday, April 6, parents who go to any of the Meals To Go sites must bring some sort of proof of a child at their residence, IF they don’t have the child with them. Information on exactly what forms of identification required will be distributed to parents over the next couple of days.

Parents will have the option, bring your kids with you to get free meals with no questions asked or bring a form of identification for those children.

Fort Worth ISD feeding sites can be found HERE.

FRISCO ISD

Frisco ISD is moving to once a week pick-up for breakfast and lunch distribution and is in the process of communicating these changes to families.

Distributions will occur on Wednesday of each week starting Wednesday, April 8.

In preparation for this transition, three days of meals will be distributed Friday, April 3 (covering Friday, Monday and Tuesday).

Frisco ISD locations found HERE.

IRVING ISD

Free breakfast and lunch meals for students age 18 and under will continue to be served in a “grab and go” style at Houston, Lamar, Bowie and Crockett middle schools and Lee and Keyes elementary schools.

However, beginning the week of April 6, meals will be distributed two days a week between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

On Monday students will pick up three days worth of meals, and on Thursday, students will receive two days’ worth of meals. This means that students will receive five days' worth of meals for the week.

The pick-up times and locations will remain the same. Students must be present to receive free meals, as required by the Texas Department of Agriculture, but they do not have to show a student ID.

Irving ISD location information found HERE.

ARLINGTON ISD

For now, Arlington ISD will continue to provide a hot lunch with a cold breakfast Monday through Friday at 23 locations. The district averages around 13,000 children receiving meals every day.

Arlington ISD locations found HERE.

PLANO ISD:

Plano ISD doesn’t have any plans at this time to cut back on the number of days.

Last week the district transitioned to offering one pickup time each day, so students are receiving “tomorrow’s breakfast with today’s lunch.”

Plano ISD locations found HERE.