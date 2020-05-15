North Texas Gyms Prepare to Open Monday

On Monday, gyms across North Texas will begin opening back up at 25% of their capacity. Under a detailed set of state guidelines, some amenities will remain closed and equipment rigidly spaced out.

“We are so excited to get our members back in the gym, back with their fitness families,” Jay Graves, VP of Fitness at Gold’s Gym Richardson said.

Graves said staff at the Richardson location will be wearing masks and gloves and various safety measures will be taken during check-in. A one-hour mid-day break will also be taken to clean the entire floor.

Inside, treadmills and other equipment have been spaced out and showers, pools and saunas will all remain closed.

Like restaurants and other businesses that have opened back up during the COVID-19 pandemic, a complex new legal liability is yet another challenge facing gyms. Legal experts have told NBCDFW that rigidly following state and local recommendations is the best way to minimize legal risk.

“The further you get away from those standards, the more exposure you have for liability,” Dallas Attorney Russell Wilson said.

Wilson does believe it will be tough to hold any single gym accountable for a COVID-19 case unless it can be traced to a large outbreak and/or the gym failed to take proper preventative measures.

At Gold’s Gym in Richardson, Graves said they are prepared to closely follow state and local guidelines.

“The safety of our team members and guests is our number one priority,” Graves said.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.