North Texas Families Staying Home Turn to Pizza and Chips

Local food companies Frito-Lay and Pizza Hut are both seeing their businesses change as COVID-19 closes dine-in restaurants and keeps families indoors.

Pizza Hut is seeing an increased demand for its new nearly 2-foot-long, 24-slice Big Dipper Pizza. It’s so popular the Plano-based company is extending its availability, a spokesman told NBC 5.

Plano’s Frito-Lay is also feeding more people.

“We are seeing an uptick across our snack portfolio including our core brands like Cheetos, Doritos, Lay’s and Tostitos,” the company said in a statement.

And with more sales comes the need for more employees. Almost 40,000 jobs are available between the two businesses.

Pizza Hut and its franchisees are hiring, with more than 30,000 open positions now available nationwide. These are permanent positions, the company says.

Jobs include cooks, shift leaders, restaurant managers, and virtual call center agents.

With families in North Texas and across the country following orders to “stay at home,” Pizza Hut is also hiring more drivers to meet the demand for delivery. And once hired, the onboarding process will move quickly so drivers can go to work now.

Pizza Hut says the new process aims to have delivery drivers trained and on the road in five hours, which is nearly three times quicker than the previous training procedure.

Frito-Lay is roughly 6,000 new, full-time, full-benefit frontline associates across its food and beverage businesses in the U.S. in the coming months.

A statement from Frito Lay also says the company is providing “increased benefits and pay support for our frontline associates.”