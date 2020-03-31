A North Texas group has found a way to accentuate all the good that is still happening in our communities.

Members of the group Austen’s Autistic Adventures have created “Thank You Boxes” for delivery drivers and letter carriers.

Now, delivery people can grab a small snack or gift for themselves when they leave a package. The boxes all filled with items including water, protein bars and chips.

Photos: North Texas Autism Group Creates ‘Thank You’ Boxes for Delivery Drivers

The Richardson-based group is dedicated to teens and young adults who are 16 and older who are on the Autism spectrum.

Before social distancing was needed, the group members would take field trips and gather together to maintain and improve social skills. They are now doing the same by giving gratitude.