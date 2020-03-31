coronavirus

North Texas Autism Group Creates ‘Thank You’ Boxes for Delivery Drivers

Delivery workers can grab a small snack or gift for themselves when they leave a package

By Larry Collins

A North Texas group has found a way to accentuate all the good that is still happening in our communities.

Members of the group Austen’s Autistic Adventures have created “Thank You Boxes” for delivery drivers and letter carriers.

Now, delivery people can grab a small snack or gift for themselves when they leave a package. The boxes all filled with items including water, protein bars and chips.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 22 mins ago

Dallas Restaurant Gives Away 100 Meals to Feed Doctors Fighting Coronavirus

coronavirus 27 mins ago

Online Dance Lessons Grow in Popularity to Keep Families Moving

Photos: North Texas Autism Group Creates ‘Thank You’ Boxes for Delivery Drivers

The Richardson-based group is dedicated to teens and young adults who are 16 and older who are on the Autism spectrum.

Before social distancing was needed, the group members would take field trips and gather together to maintain and improve social skills. They are now doing the same by giving gratitude.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusRichardson
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us