North Dallas Couple Gets Neighborhood Through Quarantine With Harmony

Chris and Kristine Munselle call themselves The Quarantones. Every day, they practice and perform a song to post on their neighborhood NextDoor app.

By Noelle Walker

NBC 5 News

On a cool, breezy Monday morning, Chris and Kristine Munselle sat on their front porch with a guitar and lyrics in hand, working out the kinks of Blind Melon's "No Rain."

"So we challenged ourselves to do one song a day," Chris said. "The whole point of this is to have fun."

The couple has been staying home with their four young children. They see their neighbors in their North Dallas community from a distance, but wanted to do something to bring people closer. Their vehicle was music.

"I think that's how God designed us and hard-wired us," Chris said. "One thing we know about heaven is that there's singing."

The Munselles post their song of the day to their neighborhood NextDoor page and their own YouTube page.

They've had requests ranging from "Happy Birthday" to ones they haven't done.

"50 Ways to Leave Your Lover," which is a great song," Kristine said laughing. "We're not over here plotting how to get away from each other."

