New Tarrant County COVID-19 Vaccination Site to Open at TCU's Amon G. Carter Stadium

A new drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site will open Saturday in the parking lots around TCU's Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, the university says.

The vaccine will be administered by staff from Baylor Scott & White All Saints in Fort Worth with support from TCU's nursing school and the TCU and UNT Health Science Center School of Medicine, according to a press release.

"It's important that the TCU community be part of the solution to this damaging pandemic. We are proud to partner with other community leaders to extend our work in support of the greater good," TCU Chancellor Victor Boschini said. "This partnership with Baylor Scott & White Health and Tarrant County Public Health allows us to serve our Fort Worth and Tarrant County neighbors."

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

Tarrant County health officials said the site will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, beginning Feb. 13, with 1,000 doses of the vaccine. Officials expect to be able to vaccinate 2,500 people per day at full capacity.

Residents must have an appointment to receive a vaccine. Baylor Scott & White will notify people 48 hours ahead of their appointment times and walk-ups without an appointment will be turned away.

"The new drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination location will provide a safe and fast way for people to receive their immunization," Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said. "Tarrant County Public Health and its partners have provided more than 135,000 vaccinations. Adding Baylor Scott & White and TCU is a win for us all."

The site will pull names of people who are registered from the lists of both Tarrant County Public Health and Baylor Scott & White. The site will serve residents who qualify for Phases 1A and 1B.

"This collaboration will allow more in our community to be vaccinated safely and quickly," said Mike Sanborn, president of Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth. "We are excited to be involved in this effort, and we remain committed to educating our community - addressing questions and concerns so we may all become community advocates of the COVID-19 vaccination effort and help put an end to this pandemic."