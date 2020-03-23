More Than 300 Donate Blood During Fort Worth Weekend Event

Over the weekend, Fort Worth and surrounding area residents extended a Texas-sized helping hand by donating blood in this time of great need.

Billy Bob’s Texas, the world’s largest honky tonk, hosted a 3-day blood drive. The business is temporarily closed in the interest of public health as city leaders fight the spread of coronavirus.

According to Carter BloodCare, their team collected 316 units of blood over the weekend stretch.

“Thanks to the community for giving the gift of life at such an important time,” Carter BloodCare spokeswoman Linda Goelzer said.

Mayor Betsy Price allowed the doors to be open for the special 3-day blood drive that utilized a room that allowed for the recommended social distancing between donor beds and waiting areas.

“Concerns over COVID-19 and the closings of schools, universities and businesses has resulted in 4,000 canceled blood drives across the country and a dramatic drop in blood donations," Billy Bob's said in a news release.