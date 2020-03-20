Billy Bob’s Texas to Host Blood Driver

Fort Worth is home to the world’s largest honky took, but Billy Bob’s Texas is now temporarily closed in the interest of public health.

Friday through Sunday, though, part of the club will shift to a new operation: saving lives.

Billy Bob’s will partner with Carter Blood Care for a three-day blood drive.

“We have gotten approval from Carter BloodCare and the City of Fort Worth to move forward with the community blood drive this weekend,” Keitha Spears with Billy Bob’s Texas told NBC 5. “The Mayor has given us the okay to open the doors three-days to host the drive.”

The community blood drive will be at the 81 Club, which “allows for the recommended social distancing between donor beds and in waiting areas.”

Appointments are encouraged to manage the flow and avoid crowding.

Walk-ins will be accepted but with extra precautions.

“Concerns over COVID-19 and the closings of schools, universities and businesses has resulted in 4000 canceled blood drives across the country and a dramatic drop in blood donations," Billy Bob's said in a news release. "The blood banking industry is facing a national emergency and is asking all eligible blood donors to help out. Federal agencies have made urgent pleas for blood donors to give. Fortunately, Billy Bob’s Texas has the operational staff and space to answer the call for help!”

The statement goes on to say that in such a difficult time, “the team at Billy Bob's Texas is grateful to be able to support those on the frontline — doctors, nurses, and other healthcare providers – by offering people a chance to save lives by giving blood.”