Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Center Set Up in Rockwall

A blue tent set up outside the Rockwall County Courthouse could be the tool they need to curb COVID-19 hospitalizations.

It's an infusion center for monoclonal antibodies, which can help keep people with COVID-19 from getting severely sick.

Rockwall County saw such a surge in hospitalizations a month ago that Texas Health closed one of its smaller stand-alone ER's to help staff their main hospital in Rockwall.

"We plan on opening as long as this is needed for our community. We've done this with Rockwall County with support of judge and county," said Dr. Pirk Perritt with the Rockwall County Health Authority.

Patients can check their eligibility for the monoclonal antibody treatment online.