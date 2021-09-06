monoclonal antibodies

Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Center Set Up in Rockwall

A blue tent set up outside the Rockwall County Courthouse could be the tool they need to curb COVID-19 hospitalizations.
NBC 5 News

A blue tent set up outside the Rockwall County Courthouse could be the tool they need to curb COVID-19 hospitalizations.

It's an infusion center for monoclonal antibodies, which can help keep people with COVID-19 from getting severely sick.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Rockwall County saw such a surge in hospitalizations a month ago that Texas Health closed one of its smaller stand-alone ER's to help staff their main hospital in Rockwall.

"We plan on opening as long as this is needed for our community. We've done this with Rockwall County with support of judge and county," said Dr. Pirk Perritt with the Rockwall County Health Authority.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 15 hours ago

Patients Hospitalized With COVID-19 at Levels Not Reached Since January

dallas isd 15 hours ago

Dallas ISD Hopes to See Missing Students Return After Labor Day

Patients can check their eligibility for the monoclonal antibody treatment online.

This article tagged under:

monoclonal antibodiesCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us