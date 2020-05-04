Dallas Mavericks

Mavs Selling Reusable Face Masks With Proceeds Going to North Texas Food Bank

The Dallas Mavericks are selling face masks with the proceeds going to the North Texas Food Bank.

The Dallas Mavericks are teaming up with the NBA to sell branded face masks with the proceeds going to the North Texas Food Bank.

According to a statement from the team, the North Texas Food Bank has seen a dramatic surge in need since the COVID-19 pandemic, delivering over 11 million pounds of food and 250,000 relief kits all since March 15. The NTFB estimates that at least 50% and up to 70% of the families served are new clients.

In order to help fund the food bank, the team said Monday they will sell a 3-pack of branded face masks exclusively online at DallasMavs.shop with proceeds going to the NTFB.

The pack comes with three reusable, anti-dust face coverings for $24.99, but they won't ship before May 30.

Wearing a face covering follows the Center for Disease Control’s recommendation that cloth face coverings be worn in public settings to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The use of cloth face coverings is not intended to replace other recommended measures to limit the community spread of COVID-19, such as social distancing, washing your hands and refraining from touching your face. Also, the Mavs-branded masks are not a replacement for medical grade PPE.

In addition, the NBA and Forever Collectibles will make an additional donation to Feeding America® in support of pandemic relief efforts.

