Local Nurses and Doctors Receive Free Meals Thanks to Donations

Baylor University Medical Center doctors and nurses have been getting some much-needed help as they battle the coronavirus pandemic.

An employee started what they call a “meal train” for the hospital. Every dollar donated goes directly to local restaurants. Those restaurants will then deliver meals to the Baylor emergency room and MICU personnel.

“The people who are taking care of patients don’t have time to take care of themselves,” Tam Pham of Baylor said.

“Medical staff are overwhelmed with the cases coming in and caring for patients with other medical needs. The regular case load is heavy and COVID-19 is exacerbating the situation. They are running even leaner and those who are able to work have longer and more frequent shifts with less breaks in between,” Pham said.

Medical personnel have been getting food for the last couple of weeks thanks to the meal tree and they say donations are welcome.

ONLINE: Here's how to donate.