Kaufman County Closes COVID Testing Site Early Due to ‘Overwhelming Demand'

The Kaufman County Office of Emergency Management shut down the COVID-19 testing site at The Shops at Terrell Monday due to overwhelming demand.

The county's OEM office said the site reached capacity and was being closed early "for the health and safety of those seeking a COVID test."

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

"The county would like to thank The Shops at Terrell for their participation and note that they had no responsibility in making that decision to halt operations today," the county's OEM office said.

Testing is expected to resume Tuesday at a larger location at The Shops at Terrell and will offer rapid and PCR tests. Details about the new testing location would be released soon.

OEM officials said they were also exploring options to create a drive-through testing site in the county, but no further details were shared.