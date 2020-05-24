Joint Task Force to Provide COVID-19 Testing in Texas Nursing Homes

A joint task force created with local fire chiefs in collaboration with the Texas Division of Emergency Management will provide COVID-19 testing in regional nursing homes.

The task force was created in response to Gov. Greg Abbott's order to have all staff and residents at nursing homes tested for the coronavirus, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

The testing will be provided for facilities in Dallas, Collin, Ellis, Hunt, Kaufman, Navarro and Rockwall counties.

A soft launch for the program was held Friday and on Saturday teams visited five facilities in Dallas and Collin counties and planned to go to four more on Sunday before pausing for Memorial Day.

A total of 1,026 residents and staff have been tested at seven facilities, with testing currently scheduled for 27 of the remaining 82 facilities, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

Assisted living facilities have been hit hard by COVID-19.

In Rockwall County, at least 20% of the county's 168 cases of the coronavirus have been reported at Broadmoor Medical Lodge. The facility has had at least 35 cases of COVID-19 and all 11 of the county's deaths have been from Broadmoor.

Of the 210 deaths reported in Dallas County as of Saturday, more than a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

In addition to Dallas Fire-Rescue, the task force includes fire departments from Cedar Hill, Plano Red Oak, DeSoto, Ovilla, Lewisville, Corsicana, Ennis, Frisco, Garland, McKinney, Richardson and Sachse and the Garland Office of Emergency Management.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.