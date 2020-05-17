Rockwall

Rockwall Long-Term Care Facility Reports 2 More Coronavirus-Related Deaths

All eight people in Rockwall County who have died after testing positive for COVID-19 lived at Broadmoor Medical Lodge.

By Chris Blake

coronavirus image
NBC 5

A Rockwall long-term care facility reported two more coronavirus-related deaths Sunday. Broadmoor Medical Lodge has been home to all eight people in Rockwall County who have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The facility has 60 reported cases of the novel coronavirus, 39 in residents and 21 in staff members, according to the Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management. Thirty-two of the 60 people have recovered.

Rockwall has 151 total confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Collin County Reports 12 New COVID-19 Cases

Denton County 4 hours ago

Denton County Adds 18 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19

The administration at Broadmoor Medical Lodge will test all residents and employees Sunday and Monday, and will receive support from the Rockwall Fire Department, the county said. The fire department will conduct a "site assessment" this week.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

The assessment will include a review of the facility's policies and procedures, personal protective equipment, infection control guidelines and provide recommendations to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, according to the Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management.

Friday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced local fire departments would begin to provide or coordinate testing in nursing homes across the state.

Tracking COVID-19 Cases in North Texas Counties

NBC 5 is tracking the number of COVID-19 related cases, recoveries and deaths in North Texas counties. Choose a county and click on a city or town to see how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting your area.

Cases are cumulative by day and are subject to change, dependent on each county health department's reporting schedule and methodology. Data may be reported county-wide, by city or town, or not at all. Cases, recoveries and death counts in 'unspecified' categories are used as placeholders and reassigned by their respective counties at a later date.

Data: County Health Departments, NBC 5 Staff
Nina Lin/NBC

Broadmoor Medical Lodge released a statement Sunday that contained a timeline of what it has done to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The facility transitioned to "limited visitation and essential worker monitoring" on March 11 and did not report its first case until April 17, the statement says.

Broadmoor Medical Lodge hired a third-party company to clean and disinfect the facility on April 30.

Read the full statement below.

Broadmoor Medical Lodge Update:We regret to inform you that another fatality has occurred at Broadmoor. To date,...

Posted by Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management on Sunday, May 17, 2020

This article tagged under:

RockwallcoronavirusRockwall County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us