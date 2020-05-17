Rockwall Long-Term Care Facility Reports 2 More Coronavirus-Related Deaths

A Rockwall long-term care facility reported two more coronavirus-related deaths Sunday. Broadmoor Medical Lodge has been home to all eight people in Rockwall County who have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The facility has 60 reported cases of the novel coronavirus, 39 in residents and 21 in staff members, according to the Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management. Thirty-two of the 60 people have recovered.

Rockwall has 151 total confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The administration at Broadmoor Medical Lodge will test all residents and employees Sunday and Monday, and will receive support from the Rockwall Fire Department, the county said. The fire department will conduct a "site assessment" this week.

The assessment will include a review of the facility's policies and procedures, personal protective equipment, infection control guidelines and provide recommendations to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, according to the Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management.

Friday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced local fire departments would begin to provide or coordinate testing in nursing homes across the state.

Broadmoor Medical Lodge released a statement Sunday that contained a timeline of what it has done to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The facility transitioned to "limited visitation and essential worker monitoring" on March 11 and did not report its first case until April 17, the statement says.

Broadmoor Medical Lodge hired a third-party company to clean and disinfect the facility on April 30.

