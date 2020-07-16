Hundreds Line Up Before Start of Grand Prairie Food Giveaway

If the long line that formed early Thursday outside of Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie is any indication, the need for free, fresh food is not diminishing in the slightest.

“We are seeing a group of folks that typically have never had to ask for food assistance before,” said Valerie Hawthorne, of the North Texas Food Bank, the organization that put on a drive-thru food donation Thursday, its third at the massive complex that fronts North Belt Line Road, just north of Interstate 30.

The event, which was set to run from 8 a.m. Thursday through noon, allowed people to stay in their cars and receive, no questions asked, food items ranging from nonperishables like canned goods to fresh items like fruits, vegetables and meat.

“The line tells us that the need is still great,” Hawthorne said. “And we know that this is going to be a long-term issue.”