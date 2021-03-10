HEB ISD Partners With Texas Health to Provide COVID-19 Vaccine to District Employees

The Hurst-Euless-Bedford (HEB) Independent School District is partnering with Texas Health Resources to provide COVID-19 vaccines to all district employees.

"We are extremely grateful that Texas Health has offered to help protect our employees from COVID-19 by offering these vaccinations," HEB ISD Superintendent Steve Chapman said. "This will help keep our teachers and other employees safe and allow us to return to a more normal learning environment for our students."

Employees who have not yet received a shot can do so here, and Texas Health will reach out to find the best appointment time.

Individuals seeking more information can click here.

