Grassroots Organizers Continue COVD-19 Vaccine Sign-Up Efforts Amid City Conflict

Community organizer Leslie Cannon wants to get as many people as she can registered for the COVID-19 vaccine. She spent this weekend on the ground in Oak Cliff making that happen and much of Monday making calls to host additional signup events.

“We have a few more events that are coming up,” Cannon said. “Making sure we have enough volunteers. I’ve reached out to El Centro nursing staff to see if they can assist and provide other resources. Methodist Hospital is going to be able to get us a few tables out here.”

She’s done this while conflict has unfolded surrounding vaccination registration hubs. It’s a distraction she and other volunteers have pushed aside.

The Dallas City Council will hold a special meeting Monday night to discuss the city’s COVID-19 vaccination response.

“I’ve just been so busy that, you know, you just power through," she said. "You hit a roadblock and just maneuver to the side and just kind of keep going."

She said she's also motivated by the digital divide in the city of Dallas.

“The digital divide is something that we’re going to continue to run into problems like this. The pandemic only underscored it, but these systemic issues have been here,” Cannon said.

She said Dallas County provided laptops and hotspots to help continue volunteer efforts. She asked city leaders to follow that lead.

“Do the exact same thing,” Cannon said. “Where they put pride aside, ego aside, pettiness aside whatever the case may be and focus in on the residents.”

Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows where COVID-19 vaccines have been sent around the state. Click on a marker to find out information about each location. Use the "plus" and "minus" signs below to zoom in and out of the map.