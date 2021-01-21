New Dallas Vaccine Controversy Pits Mayor Against Council Members

A new controversy over how to get the people most at risk of COVID-19 to the Fair Park vaccination hub pits Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson against several city council members

It comes as Dallas County Commissioners are still grappling with the same issue, after their plan to prioritize certain hard-hit zip codes was rejected by the state.

Community leaders who agree with the goal of more people vaccinated from those same zip code areas, stepped into the city fight outside the Fair Park vaccination hub Thursday.

They supported a plan from several city council members to aggressively promote vaccine registration in those areas.

The council members asked City Manager T.C. Broadnax for city support in the form of supplies and laptop computers to help volunteers who have already been doing the registration work.

Mayor Eric Johnson responded with a terse memo ordering the City Manager to disregard the request. The memo said the council members should have gone to the Mayor first since he is the official city emergency management director under state law.

“As a supporter of Mayor Johnson, I’m upset and dismayed at this move, this rather thin-skinned move on his behalf,” said Elite News Publish Darryl Blair. “Shame on the mayor for doing this.”

Community activist Venus Cobb said older residents in Southern Dallas neighborhoods need extra help with registration that people in other parts of the city may not.

“You have to educate them on vaccination and provide the resources to help them get here,” Cobb said.

Mayor Johnson declined an interview request Thursday but his office provided a statement.

"We need to put an end to political games during this vaccine roll-out. How and when eligible residents receive the life-saving COVID-19 vaccine should not be determined by your party affiliation, your ties to certain elected politicians, or to which church you belong. We have limited resources, and it is imperative that we develop sound outreach and vaccination strategies based on available data, the advice of experts, and state guidance — and not based on the interests of partisan politicians or of City Councilmembers who are up for re-election this spring. I have tasked my designated emergency management coordinator to develop a data-based plan for outreach and distribution, and I appreciate those of my colleagues who have offered their thoughts and support of the city’s efforts in a constructive way rather than through publicity stunts.”

Community activist Tabitha Wheeler-Reagan said she and others were already doing the registration outreach work and asked City Council Members for city help.

“This was most definitely not a publicity stunt,” she said.

Councilman Adam Bazaldua is one of several city council members who requested the support.

“If we’re not going to do our job as leaders to react to that, then what are we doing here. I need you to lead or get out of the way Mayor Johnson,” Bazaldua said.

At the same time, Dallas County Commissioners are considering how to replace the zip code plan they approved Tuesday and then withdrew Wednesday after state officials objected to it.

“What we need to do is get in writing what our goal is, and how we're going to get there and how we're going to keep ourselves accountable,” Dallas County Commissioner J.J. Koch said.

Thursday Koch said promoting registration in those areas is a good idea.

“Every effort to get people signed up is a positive one,” Koch said.

Another special meeting of County Commissioners could happen Friday.

County Judge Clay Jenkins, who opposed the zip code plan over concerns the state would object to it, said he too is seeking a plan that works.

“It's not important who's to blame. What's important is moving forward, since we all want equity,” Jenkins said.

The community activists who gathered at Fair Park Thursday made it clear that they will be watching.

