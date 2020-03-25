Governor Grants Suspension of Certain Regulatory Requirements to Fight Coronavirus

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations (TDLR) have announced temporary changes to help fight Coronavirus.

According to The TDLR, the department requested authority from Gov. Greg Abbott to suspend certain regulatory requirements statewide and the governor approved the following:

Extending by 60 days all building inspection deadlines in the Elimination of Architectural Barriers Program for any inspections due in March, April, and May in case any of those buildings are needed to be used immediately as part of COVID-19 response.

Extending inspection times for Boilers and Elevators with permits that expire in March, April and May. Hospitals and other medical facilities will see increased demand in the coming weeks. Temporarily extending required inspections for boilers and elevators will allow healthcare operations to continue. TDLR investigators will respond in case of an accident or emergency.

" Waiving strict compliance with these regulatory provisions will ensure that services are not hindered or prevented during this very critical time," TDLR said in a press release.