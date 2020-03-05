Gov. Abbott to Address Texas’ Coronavirus Testing Capabilities

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday will address the state's preparedness for testing of the new coronavirus.

A 2 p.m. news conference with Abbott and John Hellerstedt, commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services, will be streamed live in the player above.

The address comes a day following the confirmation of Texas' first presumptive case of coronavirus outside of the cruise ship passengers quarantined in San Antonio. The patient, a man in his 70s who recently traveled abroad, is hospitalized in the Houston area.

Dallas County Health and Human Services says its lab is the first in Texas with coronavirus testing capabilities.

“While there are currently no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Dallas County, we are taking the risk of an outbreak very seriously and are preparing for any level of response that may be needed,” said DCHHS Director Dr. Philip Huang.

How to Avoid 2019-nCoV Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott