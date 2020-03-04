coronavirus

Presumptive Positive Coronavirus Case Confirmed in Fort Bend County

On Wednesday night, the county judge in Fort Bend County, Texas confirmed that test results have identified a presumptive positive case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the county.

Fort Bend County is located just southeast of Houston.

Officials said the individual recently traveled abroad and is currently hospitalized and in stable condition.

“We are working around the clock with all local, regional, and statewide health authorities to monitor the situation and update the public. All residents are encouraged to take every day preventative steps to avoid spreading respiratory illnesses by covering coughs, washing hands frequently, and staying home if you are sick,” stated Fort Bend County Judge KP George.

Officials with the Fort Bend County Health & Human Services Department is now working to identify anyone who may have come into close contact with the individual.

