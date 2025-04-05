Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas reaches deal with Texas Health Resources and UTSW

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas and two major health systems agreed on a new contract late Friday, ending a saga that had thrown thousands of North Texans into confusion.

The insurer and Southwestern Health Resources, which includes UT Southwestern and Texas Health Resources, announced the new agreement at about 9:30 p.m.

The insurer’s announcement said the new agreement is retroactive to April 1. The health system’s announcement said the new agreement will last for three years.