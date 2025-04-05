Health

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas reaches deal with Texas Health Resources and UTSW

The deal means thousands of North Texans will be able to keep their medical providers at in-network rates

By Emily Brindley | The Dallas Morning News

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas and two major health systems agreed on a new contract late Friday, ending a saga that had thrown thousands of North Texans into confusion.

The insurer and Southwestern Health Resources, which includes UT Southwestern and Texas Health Resources, announced the new agreement at about 9:30 p.m.

The insurer’s announcement said the new agreement is retroactive to April 1. The health system’s announcement said the new agreement will last for three years.

