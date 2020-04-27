coronavirus

Fort Worth Tech Firm Creates App to Help Truckers Navigate Pandemic

Many truck stops and travel rest areas have scaled back on services to stop the spread of coronavirus

By Alanna Quillen

Truck drivers are keeping the country's economy moving -- literally.

The essential items like food and medicine wouldn't be sitting in your home if it weren't for the 3.5 million truck drivers across the country, according to the American Trucking Associations.

But those drivers need to keep their bodies fueled up to keep those supplies moving, and a Fort Worth tech firm is hoping to help with that.

My Truckin’ Tech company created a free mobile app for truck drivers to help them find those resources on their journey, called My Truckin’ Food.

The app connects drivers with local restaurants, catering services, food trucks and bathrooms and it also helps those businesses find customers.

The app goes live this week. You can download it from the Apple app store and Google Play.

