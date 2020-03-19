Fort Worth Police Officers Association to Support Local Restaurants During Closures

The Fort Worth Police Officers Association plans to begin ordering bulk meals daily from local restaurants to feed officers at each patrol division.

President Manny R. Ramirez said in a news release that beginning Friday, March 30, the FWPOA will focus on the most vulnerable restaurants in town and order from those locations to help keep them afloat.

The release states the idea is two-fold: to support the local economy during this difficult time and to ensure that front-line police officers have one good meal each day.

On Wednesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered all restaurants, bars, clubs and gyms in the state.

Food establishments are only allowed to serve food-to-go, delivery or curb-side beginning midnight Friday and going through April 3.

