Fort Worth Man, Watauga Woman the Latest COVID-19-Related Deaths in Tarrant County

Officials in Tarrant County reported two more deaths of people infected with the 2019 novel coronavirus along with 96 new confirmed cases of the disease.

The latest victims were a man in his 60s from Fort Worth and a woman in her 40s from Watauga. One of the victims, it's not yet clear which, had an underlying health condition.

Tarrant County now has 141 confirmed deaths of people who were infected with the virus. So far, an estimated 1,809 people have recovered from the infection.

The county also announced nearly 100 more new infections Friday, bring the total number of people who've had the virus in the county to 4,899. The county currently has more than 2,900 active cases.

Of the cases in the county, 66% of the deaths involve people age 65 and older while that same age group only makes up 17% of the cases. The majority of cases, 37%, involve patients between the ages of 25 and 44. Patients between the ages of 45 and 64 make up another 36%.

The average case doubling time for Tarrant County is currently at 21 days. The county calculates the doubling time using an average of the previous week every Sunday.