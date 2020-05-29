Food Giveaways for North Texas Families in Need

North Texas organizations have been working overtime to help families in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

New Life Fellowship in Arlington is continuing their effort to help by handing out food baskets Saturday at their church located at 201 East Sublett Road.

“A couple weeks ago we had an event where we served 1,300 people. We gave them boxes of food they really needed. This week, we are doing the same thing with the help of the Tarrant County Food Bank,” Pastor Maurice Pugh said.

Pastor Maurice Pugh

Pugh said they are hoping to give out 300 food baskets with non-perishable and fresh fruit Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Also on Saturday, Reimagine RedBird in conjunction with Pull Up Neighbor will be handing out masks, fresh fruit and vegetables from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

It's all happening at Redbird Mall at 3662 West Camp Wisdom Road in Dallas.