First Round of Stimulus Checks Bring Less Than Some Expected

An estimated 80-million Americans got direct deposit stimulus payments Wednesday.

It's a lifeline for people struggling to make ends meet.

But many have questions about when their money is coming and how much they're getting.

“I was a little surprised at the amount that they gave us. It was kind of a shock to me,” said Charles Walker of Frisco.

Walker was expecting on a full $1,200 stimulus check to help pay medical expenses. Instead, he says he received $475.

“I was to understand and reading and watching the news that we would be looking at $1,200 so I'm really confused at how they come up with that number,” Walker said.

According to the IRS, people making $75,000 or less will receive a full $1,200 stimulus payment. People making $99,000 or more will get no money at all.

“From that $75,000 to $99,000 we have a reduction of $5 for every $100 that you've over earned,” said Dallas CPA and attorney Bill Dendy.

Dendy did the math.

He says a $475 payment means someone has an adjusted gross income is $89,500.



Problem is, Walker says he didn't make that much in 2018 or 2019, the years the check amounts are based on.

"I'll just keep going to work and maybe I'll find the answer sometime soon,” Walker said.



Another big question people have is why they didn’t receive an extra $500 for each child younger than 17 years old.



The IRS's "GetMyPayment" website is set up to answer questions.

It can even tell you when you'll get your payment and whether your bank account information is on file.

But it's had issues too.

“I tried to log on there, oh 10 or 11 times,” Walker said. “It just locks up.”

In an email, the IRS said, “The IRS is following up payments with a letter 15 days after the payment for security purposes. The letter will provide directions for taxpayers who believe their payment was incorrect or if they did not receive their payment.”